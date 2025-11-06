Wolves set to make formal approach to Middlesbrough for boss Rob Edwards

Wolves are set to make a formal approach for Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards to take over as head coach, the PA news agency understands.

Edwards has appeared as the leading candidate to take over the Premier League’s basement club after they sacked Vitor Pereira last Sunday following a winless run of eight defeats from their opening 10 games.

Wolves discussed the vacant position with former boss Gary O’Neil who later withdrew himself from the process.

Vitor Pereira was sacked as Wolves boss last weekend (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Edwards only took over as Middlesbrough boss in June and signed a three-year deal following the dismissal of Michael Carrick but PA understands Wolves are now set to make an approach to the club.

Edwards made over 100 playing appearances for Wolves between 2004 and 2008 and later went on to be part of the club’s coaching staff.

The 42-year-old was asked about the rumours earlier this week ahead of Middlesbrough’s Sky Bet Championship match with Leicester on Tuesday and previously said his “full focus” was on the Boro.

Rob Edwards is fully focused on managing Middlesbrough (Nigel French/PA)

He said: “My full focus is on this job here, which is a brilliant job, and trying to turn things around.

“Speculation is hard for me to comment about. I never get drawn on stuff that’s all hypothetical and I don’t want to get drawn on that.

“I love being Middlesbrough manager and that’s what I want to think about. All I can say is I’ve not given it a single thought because my focus is just on this. It’s all the stuff that my daughter was telling me about.”