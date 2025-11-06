Tom Farrell handed Ireland debut at 32 against Japan

Munster centre Tom Farrell will become the oldest back to make an Ireland debut in the professional era after being selected to start Saturday’s clash with Japan in Dublin.

The 32-year-old is among eight changes to head coach Andy Farrell’s starting XV following last weekend’s 26-13 loss to New Zealand in Chicago.

Captain Caelan Doris will make his first start in six months after featuring as a replacement against the All Blacks on his return following shoulder surgery.

Ronan Kelleher, Tom Clarkson, Nick Timoney, Craig Casey, Robbie Henshaw and Jacob Stockdale have also been brought in to the rejigged lineup.

Tadhg Beirne is retained in the second row after the red card he received three minutes into the defeat to New Zealand was rescinded.

Dublin-born Tom Farrell, who came through the Leinster academy, began his career with Bedford Blues in the English Championship before joining Connacht in 2017 and then moving to Munster last year.

Andy Farrell said: “Tom becomes our latest debutant and his is a real ‘Roy of the Rovers’ story when you look at his journey in the game to this point.

“Tom has worked really hard to earn the right to represent his country and I know how proud he is to be involved this weekend after knocking on the selection door for the last few seasons.”

Ulster wing Stockdale will start on the left to make only his third Test appearance since missing out on the 2023 Rugby World Cup, while his provincial team-mate Nick Timoney has been selected at openside flanker.

Scrum-half Casey will partner fellow Munster man Jack Crowley, who has held on to the number 10 jersey ahead of Sam Prendergast.

Tighthead prop Clarkson and hooker Kelleher join loosehead Andrew Porter in the front row, with lock Beirne continuing alongside James Ryan, ahead of blindside flanker Ryan Baird, Doris and Timoney.

Henshaw replaces the injured Stuart McCloskey at inside centre to partner international newcomer Tom Farrell in midfield.

Tommy O’Brien again starts on the right wing, while Jamie Osborne is given another opportunity at full-back.

Ireland lock Tadhg Beirne had his red card against New Zealand rescinded (Brian Lawless/PA)

Jack Conan, who lined up at number eight ahead of Doris at Soldier Field, drops to a relatively inexperienced bench also containing Gus McCarthy, Paddy McCarthy, Finlay Bealham, Cian Prendergast, Caolin Blade, Sam Prendergast and Jimmy O’Brien.

Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Josh van der Flier, Jamison Gibson-Park, Garry Ringrose and James Lowe have each been given the weekend off after starting against the All Blacks, in addition to Iain Henderson and Bundee Aki.

“Since returning from Chicago on Monday morning the squad have assessed the areas we need to collectively improve upon,” said Andy Farrell.

“It will be a battle against a Japan side who play the game in a positive manner and will look to ask questions of us.”

Ireland team: J Osborne (Leinster); T O’Brien (Leinster), T Farrell (Munster), R Henshaw (Leinster), J Stockdale (Ulster): J Crowley (Munster), C Casey (Munster); A Porter (Leinster), R Kelleher (Leinster), T Clarkson (Leinster), J Ryan (Leinster), T Beirne (Munster), R Baird (Leinster), N Timoney (Ulster), C Doris (Leinster, capt).

Replacements: G McCarthy (Leinster), P McCarthy (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), C Prendergast (Connacht), J Conan (Leinster), C Blade (Connacht), S Prendergast (Leinster), Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster).