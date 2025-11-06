Ollie Robinson bowls at Steve Smith in pre-Ashes nets

England paceman Ollie Robinson has been bowling at some of Australia’s batters ahead of the forthcoming Ashes series.

The 31-year-old, who has signed a short-term deal to play for Sydney University, has been putting Australia’s stand-in captain Steve Smith and opener Sam Konstas, who has not been selected for the first Test, through their paces in the nets at New South Wales Blues.

Robinson’s presence Down Under means he would be in prime position should England need bowling reinforcements during what is likely to be a gruelling tour.

The Sussex seamer courted controversy during the home Ashes in 2023 when he sent Australia opener Usman Khawaja on his way with an X-rated volley after dismissing him.

Sydney announced Robinson’s arrival in an Instagram post earlier this week.

It read: “SUCC is pleased to announce England international Ollie Robinson will be joining the club this season.

“Ollie has represented England in 20 Tests, taking 79 wickets. In addition to 112 First Class games with 474 wicket(s) at an average of 21.59.

“We’re delighted to have Ollie at the club and can’t wait to see what he can produce this season.”