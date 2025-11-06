Middlesbrough reject Wolves approach to speak to boss Rob Edwards

Wolves have had a formal approach to speak to Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards rejected, the PA news agency understands.

Edwards has emerged as the leading candidate to take over at the Premier League’s basement club after Vitor Pereira was sacked last Sunday following a winless run of eight defeats from their opening 10 games.

Wolves discussed the vacant position with former manager Gary O’Neil but he later withdrew himself from the process.

Vitor Pereira was sacked as Wolves boss last weekend (Owen Humphreys/PA)

That led them to their former player Edwards, who only took over as Boro boss in June and signed a three-year deal following the dismissal of Michael Carrick.

It is understood Wolves have made contact with Boro, who are currently third in the Championship, but a request to speak to Edwards has been turned down.

Edwards made over 100 playing appearances for Wolves between 2004 and 2008 and later went on to be part of the club’s coaching staff.

The 42-year-old refused to be drawn on rumours linking him with Molineux ahead of Middlesbrough’s Sky Bet Championship match with Leicester on Tuesday.

Rob Edwards is fully focused on managing Middlesbrough (Nigel French/PA)

He said: “My full focus is on this job here, which is a brilliant job, and trying to turn things around.

“Speculation is hard for me to comment about. I never get drawn on stuff that’s all hypothetical and I don’t want to get drawn on that.

“I love being Middlesbrough manager and that’s what I want to think about. All I can say is I’ve not given it a single thought because my focus is just on this. It’s all the stuff that my daughter was telling me about.”

Edwards’ most notable achievement in management was leading Luton to promotion to the Premier League in 2023. He has also had spells in charge at Forest Green and Watford.