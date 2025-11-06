John Stones says Phil Foden form will give Thomas Tuchel a selection headache

John Stones has no doubt his Manchester City team-mate Phil Foden has given England boss Thomas Tuchel a selection headache.

Foden continued his strong start to the season with a superb double to inspire City’s 4-1 defeat of Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The City playmaker, who suffered a loss of form during a frustrating 2024-25 campaign, was omitted by Tuchel last month but Stones feels he is firmly in the frame for a return.

Tuchel is due to name his squad for next week’s final World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania – the last competitive fixtures before the tournament itself – on Friday.

City defender Stones said: “I’m just so pleased for him. I’m a big fan of Phil, of everything (he does), how he plays the game, how everything just comes so natural to him.

“I’m so pleased that he’s back on the scoresheet, back happy, enjoying his football. I think that’s when you get the best out of him.

“I know he wants to be (in the squad). He’s been a huge part of it, I know that the manager loves him.

“It’s a privileged place to be, and we’ve all got to fight to be there and earn the shirt, but I think without a doubt, he’s given him a good headache for selection.”

Stones has backed Foden for an England recall (Adam Davy/PA)

Stones is also hoping to retain his place as he continues his return to form following his own injury-related problems – which he recently revealed led to him contemplating retirement – last season.

The 31-year-old said: “I’ve had no inklings yet. I can only do what I’ve done here, be there and fight for my place and see what happens.”

City were comfortable victors over the Germans at the Etihad Stadium, continuing their unbeaten start in the competition and lifting them to fourth in the league phase table after four games.

Foden seized control of the game with a two superb left-foot strikes into the bottom corner either side of a seemingly customary goal for the prolific Erling Haaland.

Waldemar Anton pulled one back for Dortmund but any prospect of a comeback was killed off by substitute Rayan Cherki’s late effort.

City next host champions Liverpool in a clash between second and third in the Premier League on Sunday.

Stones said: “It doesn’t stop but this is what we’re here for and what we love to be involved in, playing in those games.

“We’ve had incredible games (against them) in all the seasons. Our rivalry has grown and it’s special to be a part of.”