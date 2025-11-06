Beau Greaves: Lack of confidence no longer a problem since beating Luke Littler

Beau Greaves says her memorable victory over Luke Littler has given her confidence she can compete in the big tournaments.

The 21-year-old, who last month won a PDC Tour card for the next two years, beat the world champion in the World Youth Championship semi-finals to make history by becoming the first woman to qualify for the final later this month.

It was a timely victory as she prepares for the Grand Slam of Darts and World Championship over the coming weeks.

She said: “The belief is there. When I obviously did beat Luke, it did give me a big confidence boost.

“I’ve just lacked confidence over the years and, obviously, I think I’ve got a little bit of it now.

“I don’t really care who I’m playing either. I think I did a few years ago. I did last year.”

That attitude bodes well as she has been drawn in the same group as Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson and Niko Springer in the round-robin stage of the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton.

A good run there, followed by a good showing at the Alexandra Palace over Christmas, could make Greaves a contender for a place in next year’s Premier League.

Greaves, who has gone out at the group stage in her last two tournaments in Wolverhampton, said: “I can’t imagine I’d get in the Premier League unless I had a crazy run.

“But I wouldn’t say no. It might be a bit much for me right now, but it’d definitely make things exciting.

“People say the Premier League can get a bit flat — I always end up watching it every week, though.

“It’d be amazing to play in it, but I don’t think I’d deserve it yet, considering all the other players. Still, it’s really sweet that people say good things about me, I really appreciate it.”