Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven explains post-Chelsea frustration after wonder goal

Micky van de Ven has insisted frustration was the sole reason behind his reaction after Saturday’s defeat to Chelsea and it was nothing against Tottenham boss Thomas Frank.

Van de Ven made headlines along with Spurs team-mate Djed Spence after they ignored the instructions of Frank to applaud the home fans and walked straight down the tunnel during a chorus of boos.

It was an eye-catching exchange and an unwanted distraction for Tottenham after a meek display in the London derby. However, the duo apologised on Sunday and Van de Ven firmly made amends with a superb solo goal in Tuesday’s 4-0 thrashing of Copenhagen.

Asked about the weekend incident, Van de Ven said: “It’s the past so I don’t want to make it bigger than it is. Djed and I walked off, we were just frustrated after the game and everything got really exploded, to be honest, by the media.

“It was nothing big, to be honest. Everyone thinks it was the gaffer, there was nothing to do with the gaffer. We were just frustrated after the game because of a bad performance from myself as well.

“We want to play well and I didn’t play well, in my opinion, so I was just frustrated and I just wanted to go quick inside.”

Van de Ven, one of the club’s leading performers during a rollercoaster 2025, was caught in possession outside the penalty area against Chelsea, resulting in Joao Pedro’s winner.

Yet it failed to stop the Netherlands defender attempting to dribble his way out of trouble on Tuesday, and this time it paid off masterfully.

The 24-year-old went on a barnstorming run from the edge of Spurs’ penalty area before finishing with aplomb in front of a rocking South Stand.

It was strikingly akin to a 2019 goal by former Tottenham captain Son Heung-min against Burnley which subsequently won the FIFA Puskas award.

“I know that goal, it was a good one,” Van de Ven smiled, before being reminded of similar runs versus Everton and Manchester United last season, which ended with assists.

“I see the gap opening every time in front of me when I start dribbling. At one point I think some players were around me and I came through and I saw the way was open to the goal so, I was like, ‘OK, I keep going now, I need to finish this’.

“At that point I was saying, ‘I need to score this one’. Luckily it happened.”

After a run of one victory in five matches, Tottenham bounced back in style to produce the biggest win of Frank’s 17-game tenure.

While Van de Ven stole the headlines, international team-mate Xavi Simons pulled the strings beforehand and set up Brennan Johnson’s opener before a red card for the Wales forward resulted in Xavi being withdrawn early.

Xavi was still named UEFA’s player of the match and Van de Ven hailed the £52million summer signing from Leipzig.

“Xavi had a great performance,” Van de Ven said. “He really created some big opportunities.

“Of course he’s in a new country, so everything is different. Everyone expects a lot from him straight away.

“He played good games but you (media) guys are always on him in certain ways, of course, but game by game you see he’s making steps. He was brilliant.”