Trent Alexander-Arnold mural vandalised ahead of Anfield return with Real Madrid

A mural of Trent Alexander-Arnold has been vandalised ahead of his return to Anfield with Real Madrid.

The former Liverpool full-back is expected to feature in the Real squad for Tuesday’s Champions League game less than six months after leaving his boyhood club for Spain.

Alexander-Arnold’s decision to depart at the end of his contract was met with anger by a section of the Reds’ fan-base, who booed the right-back.

The large mural near Anfield was unveiled in 2019 following Liverpool’s Champions League victory and was vandalised following the news Alexander-Arnold would leave, with the word ‘Rat’ daubed on it.

The same word was written again multiple times on Tuesday morning while white paint was thrown over the picture, with workmen acting quickly to clean it.

Speaking ahead of the match to Prime Video Sport, Alexander-Arnold said: “Whatever way I’m received is the decision of the fans.

“I’ll always love the club, I’ll always be a fan of the club. I’ll always be thankful for the opportunities and the things we achieved together – they’ll live with me forever.”