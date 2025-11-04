Sir David Beckham: King inspired suit I wore to receive knighthood

The King inspired the suit Sir David Beckham wore to receive his knighthood, the former England captain has said as he described accepting the honour as the “proudest moment” of his career.

The football star, 50, was recognised for his services to sport and charity in a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

He wore a grey suit made by his wife Victoria, Lady Beckham, who accompanied him to the event.

Asked whether he managed to speak to Charles during the ceremony, Sir David told the PA news agency: “He was quite impressed with my suit.

“He’s kind of the most elegantly dressed man that I know, so he inspired quite a few of my looks over the years and he definitely inspired this look.

“It was something that my wife made me.

Sir David Beckham is made a Knight Bachelor by the King during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I looked at old pictures of him when he was quite young in morning suits and I was like, OK, that’s what I want to wear, so I gave it to my wife and she did it.”

He said he has felt emotional over the knighthood since he was recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours earlier this year.

“I’ve been very obviously lucky in my career to have won what I’ve won and done what I’ve done but to receive an honour like this, of a knight, is beyond anything that I ever thought that I would receive,” Sir David told PA.

“To be honest, a young boy from the east end of London, born in Leytonstone, and here at Windsor Castle, being honoured by His Majesty the King – the most important and the most respected institution in the world – it’s quite a moment.

Sir David Beckham with his wife Lady Beckham after he was made a Knight Bachelor at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“This is without doubt my proudest moment.”

He added that it was a “huge honour” to be recognised for both his sporting career and for the philanthropic work he has done since he was “probably 17”.

Speaking about his drive, Sir David said he realised early on that people listen to him and that that was a “powerful tool” in the world of charity.

Sir David Beckham speaking to the King at Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I think mostly it’s because of the career that I’ve had and the teams that I’ve played for and the things that I’ve won and the respect that I’ve gained throughout my career, and I think that that is why people listen to me,” he said.

“And I think it’s a very powerful tool to have in charity. I just found very quickly that we could make change with things that I said and things that I got involved in and I think that’s why it’s so important to me.”

Alongside his football career, Sir David has supported a number of charity causes, including serving as a goodwill ambassador for humanitarian aid organisation Unicef since 2005.

Sir David Beckham with his wife Lady Beckham and parents Ted and Sandra Beckham at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“All the things that I do, I do out of love,” he went on.

“I don’t do it because I’m forced to do it, I don’t do it because I have to do it, I do it because it’s important.”

Also among the personalities honoured on Tuesday were Nobel Prize-winning novelist Sir Kazuo Ishiguro and West End performer Dame Elaine Paige.