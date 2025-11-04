Pep Guardiola gives Man City players day off before Dortmund clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given his players a day off on the eve of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund.

The Premier League side would ordinarily train the day before such a fixture – with 15 minutes of their session usually open to media – but Guardiola has decided his players need extra rest.

“We will train tomorrow morning,” Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference. “I have done it a few times, sometimes I prefer it.

“It was such a demanding game against Bournemouth, I prefer they stay at home.”

City beat Bournemouth in their last Premier League outing on Sunday while their visitors at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, Dortmund, have not been in action since Friday.

Guardiola said: “It is what it is. No words are going to change the schedule.

“In Germany and France they try to play on Friday. Here it is completely the opposite but if I don’t like it I go to train in Germany and France.”