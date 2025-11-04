Man City’s Erling Haaland says records not on his mind amid prolific scoring run

Erling Haaland insists he does not think about records despite being well aware of the extraordinary numbers he could produce.

Even by his own high standards, the prolific Manchester City striker has made an outstanding start to the season.

The Norway frontman has scored 26 goals in just 16 appearances for club and country.

Haaland celebrates after scoring Manchester City’s second goal against Bournemouth on Sunday (Martin Rickett/PA)

His double against Bournemouth on Sunday took his Premier League tally to 98 from 107 appearances, putting the 25-year-old in line to become the quickest to a century.

Alan Shearer currently holds that distinction after reaching three figures in 124 games, while the former Blackburn and Newcastle forward’s most-celebrated mark, the overall Premier League record of 260, could also be a target.

Asked if he thought about records, Haaland said: “Not to sound arrogant, but which one?”

When Shearer’s 260 was referenced, he said: “I don’t really know any records, but this one I know, his Premier League record.

Alan Shearer holds the Premier League goalscoring record with 260 (Gareth Copley/PA)

“But again, I can’t think about records I can break. That’s the last thing I think of. I try to help the team win football games. That’s my job and that’s my main focus.

“Two days ago we had a game, and that’s history now. We need to focus on tomorrow, that’s how my brain works.”

Haaland was speaking at a press conference to preview Wednesday’s Champions League clash with his former club Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium.

He was in bullish mood, greeting journalists with a loud “Guten tag”, as would befit someone brimming with confidence.

Yet his down-to-earth persona has been very much in evidence in the first video offerings on his newly-launched YouTube channel, and he maintains he has not changed since he was a youngster.

He said: “For me it’s completely normal. I’m a Norwegian guy and, for me, I should not think I am something just because I’m scoring goals. It’s as simple as that.

“I’m just Erling, and this is something that will never change. I’m still that kid from Bryne but with much more experience in life.”

Haaland’s figures could potentially elevate him to the status of all-time greats such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but he dismisses the comparisons.

“No-one can get close to them,” he said.

Haaland’s form, however, has put Norway on the brink of World Cup qualification for the first time since 1998.

He said: “I’ve been saying this for a long time. My goal is to take Norway to the World Cup and the Euros.

“This is my main goal in my career and now I have a good chance to do it.”

Haaland went on to underline his attention to detail by pointing out he has only been caught offside 18 times in the Premier League. He also revealed his recent ‘robot’ goal celebration was inspired by comments on his social media accounts.

Unusually, City were not training the day before the Dortmund encounter.

Manager Pep Guardiola said: “It was such a demanding game against Bournemouth, I prefer they stay at home.”