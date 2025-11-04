Gary Neville says Man Utd’s ‘ageing’ spine ‘should be doing a lot better’

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville insists senior players including Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Harry Maguire “should be doing a lot better” for the club.

United appear to have turned a corner in recent weeks, having won three successive matches for the first time under Ruben Amorim before Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest.

However, Neville appeared on The Overlap and Betfair’s Stick to Cricket show and had some criticism for the team’s “ageing” spine.

He said: “I think your spine of a football team is critical. When I first came into Man United, our spine was (Peter) Schmeichel, (Steve) Bruce, (Gary) Pallister, (Roy) Keane and (Eric) Cantona and so we were all scattered around it.

“I think Maguire and (Matthijs) De Ligt should be doing a lot better than they are. You know, you look at the experience that those two have got.

“De Ligt’s played a mountain of games at sort of different levels, the highest level. Harry’s played so many times for England. You’ve got the midfield, Casemiro and Bruno have got massive experience.

“Up front, they haven’t got the experience. But to me, that spine of Bruno Fernandes (31), Casemiro (33), Maguire (32) and De Ligt (26) is ageing, but should be doing a lot better at holding it all together than they do.”