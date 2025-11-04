England to face world champions Spain in 2027 World Cup qualifying

England will take on world champions Spain in qualifying for the 2027 World Cup.

The league stage draw paired the World Cup winners against the European champions, with Spain getting the better of England in the global final two years ago only for Sarina Wiegman’s side to claim revenge this summer.

Iceland and Ukraine make up the group in League A, with matches taking place between February and June next year.

England were also paired with Spain in the Nations League earlier this year, winning at Wembley but losing in Barcelona.

The group winners will make up four of UEFA’s slots at the World Cup in Brazil, while 32 teams will go into the play-offs to determine seven more finals spots, as well as one place in the inter-confederation play-offs.

Republic of Ireland are also in League A and have been drawn in a group with France, Netherlands and Poland.

In League B, Wales will face Czechia, Albania and Montenegro, while Scotland will take on Belgium, Luxembourg and Israel.