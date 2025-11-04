England hand two-year central contract to Jacob Bethell

Jacob Bethell has been given a two-year central contract by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The 22-year-old, who was previously on a development deal, is among 30 players given central contracts after his impressive breakthrough at international level, including becoming England men’s youngest captain for the T20 series against Ireland in September.

Rob Key, the managing director of England men’s cricket, said: “This year’s central contract group reflects the depth and strength of talent we have across England men’s cricket.”