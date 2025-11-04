Arsenal cruise past Slavia Prague and set club clean sheet record

Arsenal took another step towards the Champions League last 16 with a 3-0 win over Slavia Prague on a night when more records tumbled.

Bukayo Saka set them on their way with a first-half penalty and a double from Mikel Merino – stepping into the centre-forward role in the absence of Viktor Gyokeres – sealed the deal.

The clean sheet was the Gunners’ ninth in a row, eclipsing the record set in 1903 which they equalled with Saturday’s victory at Burnley.

Max Dowman also broke a record, becoming the youngest player to appear in the Champions League at 15 years 308 days old.

The victory was their fourth in four Champions League matches so far this season, and their 10th consecutive victory in all competitions.

This was far from Arsenal’s most fluent performance of the season but they are an unstoppable machine at the moment. The wheels could have come off with Gyokeres’ injury, but Merino’s brace ensured they rolled on relentlessly, even as the fixtures come thick and fast.

Arsenal did not look convincing in the opening 15 minutes as the hosts started on the front foot, backed by a vociferous home crowd at the Fortuna Arena.

However, the Gunners grew into the game and by the time their goal came, they were well on top.

Yet again it followed a set-piece as Gabriel’s header from a Saka corner deflected over off Lukas Provod. Referee Aliyar Aghayev was sent to the screen for a second look and gave handball against the Slavia captain.

Saka drilled the penalty home in the 32nd minute, his fifth goal of the season in all competitions and second in this season’s Champions League.

Saka scored a penalty following a VAR check (Petr David Josek/AP)

The lead was doubled inside the first minute of the second half as Leandro Trossard’s cross from the left was met by a cushioned left-foot volley from Merino.

The Spaniard looked every inch the centre-forward and added his second in the 67th, nodding the ball past Jakub Markovic as the goalkeeper tried to cut out Declan Rice’s forward ball.

Dowman made his historic appearance in the 71st minute with the game won, coming on for Trossard, while another Hale End academy graduate Andre Harriman-Annous also making his Champions League bow after making his senior debut in the Carabao Cup last week.

The clean sheet record looked as though it was about to be threatened but Provod was the victim of another VAR check, this time a penalty given on field for a foul on him by Gunners substitute Ben White was overturned after a review, with the crowd making their displeasure towards UEFA clear.