Viktor Gyokeres set to miss Arsenal’s clash with Slavia Prague

Viktor Gyokeres looks set to miss out for Arsenal in their Champions League clash with Slavia Prague on Tuesday night.

Gyokeres did not feature in a session at the Gunners’ London Colney base on Monday afternoon after he suffered a muscular injury in the 2-0 win at Burnley on Saturday and was substituted, having opened the scoring in the match.

Mikel Merino replaced Gyokeres at Turf Moor and could do so from the start at the Fortuna Arena on Tuesday, as Arsenal go in search of a 10th consecutive win in all competitions.

Arsenal players, including Eberechi Eze, centre, trained in London on Monday (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Midfielder Martin Zubimendi is suspended, so Christian Norgaard is expected to step in for him. Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga also did not take part in training on Monday.

One player who did train was former England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who played for Arsenal between 2011 and 2017.

He is currently without a club after leaving Turkish side Besiktas and the PA news agency understands he is training with the Gunners to build up his fitness in an effort to secure a move elsewhere.