Nico O’Reilly sets sights on making England World Cup squad

Nico O’Reilly has his sights set on making Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad after establishing himself in Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side.

The 20-year-old academy graduate scored his first goal of the season to put the seal on Sunday’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth which lifted City back up to second in the Premier League.

Thrust into the side as a stand-in left-back after an injury to summer signing Rayan Ait-Nouri, O’Reilly – who came through the ranks as a midfielder – now looks like first-choice in the position after growing into the role with impressive contributions at both ends of the pitch.

Nico O’Reilly was called into the England squad for the first time last month (Bradley Collyer/PA)

His performances were recognised last month when he was called up by Tuchel after an injury to Reece James and he is now hoping for another call this month for the World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania.

“It was a great experience, being around the lads, obviously meeting Thomas,” O’Reilly said. “(I’m) looking forward to looking at the World Cup, trying to get myself in that squad. I keep working hard. That’s the whole thing – to go (to the World Cup).”

Guardiola could be seen blowing kisses towards O’Reilly after his goal just before the hour effectively sealed Sunday’s win, the strike coming after Bournemouth had two excellent chances to equalise early in the second half.

O’Reilly’s confidence was on show as he took a touch on the edge of the box, passing up the chance to lay the ball off to Erling Haaland before hitting a low shot beyond the reach of Djordje Petrovic.

“It was a great day, the most important thing was three points,” O’Reilly said. “We got that and I’m obviously happy to get a goal.

Nico O’Reilly has quickly established himself in Pep Guardiola’s side (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I should have scored in the first half. (Guardiola) definitely encourages me to get forward in those areas and that’s what I try and do.”

City are yet to lose a Premier League game that O’Reilly has started and he will hope to keep his place for two big home games to come this week with Borussia Dortmund the visitors on Wednesday in the Champions League before City face champions Liverpool next Sunday.

That already looks a crucial game with Arsenal six points clear of City at the top of the table.

“We’re definitely aware (of the standings),” O’Reilly added. “It is still early on in the season and anything can happen but obviously it is good to be around top spot. We are happy with where we are at the minute.”