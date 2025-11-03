Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence apologised for Chelsea actions – Thomas Frank

Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank has revealed Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence have apologised for their actions in the wake of Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Chelsea.

An eye-catching exchange occurred moments after full-time as boos echoed around Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when Frank urged stand-in captain Van de Ven and Spence to applaud the home fans.

Van de Ven and Spence instead ignored the Spurs boss before they headed straight down the tunnel, with Frank left staring in their direction, but ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Copenhagen in the Champions League, the 52-year-old confirmed the matter was closed.

Micky van de Ven trains ahead of Tuesday night’s game (John Walton/PA)

“Micky and Djed came into my office yesterday unprompted and said they want to say sorry for the situation,” Frank explained.

“They didn’t want it to look bad or disrespectful and all the kind of perceptions you can get in this media world. So, that was not their intention at all towards me, or the team or the club.

“They were just frustrated with the performance, the loss and the booing during the game.

“We all have a perception and we are very good to have that strongly that, ‘ah that is because whatever, because their mum wasn’t well or they didn’t like the head coach or they were irritated with the performance, or because they lost’. We are very, very good at that but none of us knows.

“That would be my first question to them – how and why? Of course I am happy, because I knew the question would come today, that they were coming in (already).

“It means they care and I think that is very good. They care about the team, the club and in this case me, so happy with that.

Djed Spence in action against Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

“That is very good and we had a good talk about a lot of things, but like everything we will keep it internally.

“Like I said to the players when I said before, it would be very, very, very unusual if I ever throw a player under the bus. We are all humans but I will always protect them.”

Spence is a doubt for the visit of Copenhagen after he sat out training on Monday along with Mohammed Kudus, but Frank confirmed they “could and should” feature on Tuesday.

Quizzed on if the matter with Van de Ven and Spence was now closed after both apologised, Frank added: “For me? Ah yeah. 100 per cent (closed).”

Even if Spence and Kudus do recover to face Copenhagen, Tottenham could be without 10 players due to Lucas Bergvall being ruled out with concussion.

Bergvall took a blow to the back of the head from a clearance by Enzo Fernandez in the fourth minute against Chelsea and despite being eager to carry on, Spurs’ medical staff decided otherwise after doing a concussion test.

The Swedish midfielder will now miss the visit of Copenhagen and the home clash with Manchester United on Saturday.

“Djed and Mo got a knock. They could and should be available,” Frank confirmed.

“Lucas got concussion. Big praise to the medical team because it’s a tricky situation to be in.

“Everything is on it so well done to them because the players’ health is the most important thing.

“He’s out for the next two games.”