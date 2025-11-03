Curtis Jones returns to training for Liverpool but Alexander Isak remains absent

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has returned to training but striker Alexander Isak remained absent for their open workout ahead of the Champions League visit of Real Madrid.

Jones missed the last two matches with a minor groin problem but joined the rest of the squad at the AXA training ground for their lunchtime session in front of the media.

Isak, the £125million British record signing, has not featured since coming off at half-time of the Champions League win in Frankfurt with a groin issue a fortnight ago.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker and defender Jeremie Frimpong (both hamstring) remain sidelined.