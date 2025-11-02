Los Angeles Dodgers defeat Toronto Blue Jays to win consecutive World Series’

The Los Angeles Dodgers overcame the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 in game seven of the World Series to become the first MLB franchise in 25 years to win consecutive titles.

The Dodgers were forced to come back from an early deficit after George Springer blasted a 442-foot three-run homer off Shohei Ohtani to give Toronto a 3-0 lead at the bottom of the third inning.

Los Angeles were able to get on the scoreboard in the fourth inning, Will Smith reaching home on a sacrifice fly.

Another sacrifice fly led to the Dodgers clawing within one in the sixth, but Toronto immediately restored their advantage thanks to a double from Andres Gimenez.

A Max Muncy solo home run at the top of the eighth made the score 4-3, and the Dodgers finally drew level in the following inning off the bat of Miguel Rojas.

Smith scored on a home run to give Los Angeles the lead at the top of the 11th, with pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto able to close out the win for the Dodgers.

The victory makes Los Angeles the first team to win back-to-back World Series since the New York Yankees in 2000.