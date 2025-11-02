Guy Pepper – Energy off the bench can be potent weapon for England

Guy Pepper believes England have uncovered a potent weapon after their “bomb squad” turned the tide in Saturday’s 25-7 victory over Australia at Allianz Stadium.

Five British and Irish Lions forwards, including veterans Ellis Genge, Tom Curry, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Will Stuart, were brought on in the 52nd minute when the hosts’ lead was just 10-7 and the Wallabies were duly overpowered.

Of the starting pack, only emerging Bath flanker Pepper and captain Maro Itoje completed the match as England made effective use of a tactic that was originated by South Africa at the 2019 World Cup when it was given its nickname.

“It’s class – potentially England’s bomb squad! The impact they brought to the game was massive and was crucial in seeing it out,” Pepper said.

Guy Pepper (top, left) wins a line-out for England against Australia (Ben Whitley/PA)

“When you have got a bench with five Lions coming on at the same time, you know you have got some energy coming on.

“You need that energy. On around 50 minutes you are looking for that energy and when Henry Pollock picks that ball off his toes to score his try or Tom Curry makes that tackle after the kick, you feed off.

“If you go for six forwards on the bench it enables everyone in the pack to completely blow themselves out. You know you have got a role in the team, so the mindset has changed a bit.

“It’s a foot to the pedal mentality and you have got the ability to do that because you only have two forwards who are going to go 80 minutes.”

While Pollock grabbed the headlines by scoring an impressive try that triggered Australia’s downfall, Pepper was busy cementing his own reputation as a hard-working back row with jackal and carrying threats.





“I will take it week by week, put my front foot forward and make sure I attack every week,” he said.

“It’s just a number on your back but six is more about the set piece, so I have been challenged on that and I have got to keep working hard at that. I’ll take every opportunity that comes.”

Victory over the Wallabies secured an eighth

successive victory with fixtures against Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina completing the autumn schedule.

“We just want to keep building. We’re delighted with the result and how the team’s coming together, but the team is hungry to improve and spend time together,” Itoje said.

“The guys who came on against Australia were fantastic and you always want the bench to add and pick up the energy and intensity of the team. They definitely did that.”