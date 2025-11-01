Top order struggles as England set target of 223 in Wellington

England’s top-order capitulated again in their final outing before the Ashes as New Zealand’s fast bowlers ran riot in the third ODI in Wellington.

Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell will all travel to Australia next week but they perished inside 10.1 overs in favourable seaming conditions to leave England teetering on 44 for five.

Jos Buttler battled to 38 off 56 balls before his off-stump was taken out by Blair Tickner, who also bowled Sam Curran for 17 after he had shared a restorative 53-run stand with the former England captain.

At 102 for seven, England were in danger of sinking without trace in this dead rubber – following New Zealand victories in Mount Maunganui and Hamilton – but they got to 222 all out in 40.2 overs thanks to Jamie Overton’s ODI best 68 off 62 balls.

Brydon Carse also clubbed four sixes in a cameo 36 as the lower order rescued England before Overton was last man out, toe-ending to cover off Mitch Santner, the only wicket to fall to spin.

Jacob Duffy and Zak Foulkes shared the first five wickets to fall in a fantastic new ball spell, while Tickner claimed four for 64.