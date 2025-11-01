Duhan van der Merwe double helps Scotland rack up 13 tries in dominant USA win

Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe continued their compelling scrap with each other at the top of Scotland’s try-scoring charts by filling their boots in a professional 13-try, 85-0 victory over the United States in their opening autumn Test at Murrayfield.

The Scots were missing a string of A-listers, including Sione Tuipulotu, Finn Russell, Blair Kinghorn, Ben White, Zander Fagerson, Pierre Schoeman, Jamie Ritchie and Rory Darge, but they still had far too much firepower for their limp visitors as they set themselves up nicely for next weekend’s visit of New Zealand.

Van der Merwe marked his 50th cap with a double to bring his international tally to 34, but fellow Edinburgh wing Graham moved level with him as Scotland’s highest try-scorer of all time with a hat-trick.

The Scots were in control from the outset and they got their first points on the board in the fifth minute when Dylan Richardson pushed over from close range after Jack Dempsey’s pick and go from the back of a scrum.

Two minutes later, 21-year-old debutant back-rower Liam McConnell produced a brilliant run up the left and then a sensational basketball pass to set up Edinburgh team-mate Van der Merwe, who eased over the line.

The Scots were enjoying themselves and they conjured a third try in the 10th minute when Adam Hastings looped a lovely pass out to the right for Graham, who finished clinically.

Jamie Dobie got his name on the scoresheet 10 minutes later as he chipped the ball forward for Graham and then raced up in support of the wing to receive the return pass and dive in under the posts.

Darcy Graham scored a hat-trick of tries for Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

Van der Merwe’s second of the night came in the 24th minute when he danced past two defenders to score on the left after being fed by Kyle Rowe.

Three minutes later, Dobie notched his second of the match after some brilliant play from Stafford McDowall, the captain for the night, to set him free.

Graham then became the third Scotland player to score a first-half brace when he finished off a scintillating move on the right. Hastings was successful with five of his seven first-half conversions as the Scots went in with a commanding 45-0 interval lead.

Jamie Dobie also contributed three tries to Scotland’s tally (Jane Barlow/PA)

Graham completed his hat-trick four minutes after the restart after an incisive one-two with Ollie Smith. Replacement stand-off Ross Thompson missed the conversion.

Rowe then got in on the act in the 57th minute after being played in by Dobie, with George Horne taking on kicking duties and converting.

After Edinburgh hooker Harri Morris came off the bench for his debut, the Scots ran in four tries in the closing 10 minutes, with McDowall, Horne, Dobie and Smith all capitalising on American fatigue to cross the whitewash.