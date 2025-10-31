Enzo Maresca: Liam Delap apologised at once to Chelsea team-mates after red card

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca said Liam Delap apologised immediately to his team-mates following his red card in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup win over Wolves, but that the striker must learn quickly to stamp indiscipline out of his game.

Delap was booked twice in seven minutes at Molineux after coming on as a substitute, the first for a push on defender Yerson Mosquera then for barging into Emmanuel Agbadou, as his return from a two-month injury lay-off lasted only 26 minutes.

It was a sixth Chelsea red card in nine matches and afterwards Maresca ditched his previously mild manner when discussing his team’s discipline, accusing the 22-year-old of “playing the game for himself” and “struggling to realise” his responsibilities.

Liam Delap was sent off 26 minutes into his return from injury (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to rivals Tottenham in the Premier League – for which Delap will once again be unavailable – the Italian attempted to clarify his position and took a more conciliatory tone.

“I’m not from England so sometimes when I try to translate from Italian, sometimes it’s a bit different,” he said.

“When Liam is on the pitch, he’s more focused to do his battle against the central defender than the rest. That’s what I was trying to say.

“Straight after the game in the changing room, he apologised to everyone.

“I know Liam. I know he will be a fantastic payer for us, but there are some things, like the rest, that he needs to improve.

“It’s something we need to learn and we have to do better. For sure, no doubt in the future we are going to be better.”

Maresca favours a light touch when it comes to discipline and has allowed the players to implement their own system for dealing with issues among themselves.

Nevertheless, the number of red cards shown this season – one of which went to the manager for his celebrations following the late winner against Liverpool at the start of October – has been grist to the mill for critics, who claim the squad lacks experience and leadership.

Maresca’s own philosophy is based on the approach he takes at home with his own children.

He has previously said he does not believe harsh discipline to be an effective teacher and that he will always seek to reason with players rather than read the riot act.

Asked whether, with that approach seemingly having little positive effect, he would be open to change in future, he said: “I like to learn, I like to evolve.

“In this moment I think we are trying to do everything to avoid these kind of situations. Hopefully we can learn and we can be better in the future.

Joao Pedro (pictured) returns in place of Delap to face Tottenham on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I don’t need to speak with Liam. He knows everything, he’s aware of the situation. He knows that he made a mistake. Full stop, no more than that.”

Maresca will have Joao Pedro available in place of Delap on Saturday after the Brazil international was left out of Wednesday’s line-up as a precaution.

Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez are also available after both were second-half substitutes in the 4-3 win at Molineux.