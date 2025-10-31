England captain Maro Itoje targets perfect autumn before eyes turn to World Cup

Maro Itoje is targeting a clean sweep of four Test wins this autumn as the England captain begins the countdown to the 2027 World Cup.

Joe Schmidt’s resurgent Australia visit Allianz Stadium on Saturday to launch a series which is completed by fixtures against Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina.

The All Blacks provide the blockbuster opposition of the campaign on November 15, but dangerous Fiji won on their last visit to Twickenham in 2023 while the Pumas are a force on the global stage once more.

Maro Itoje led the Lions to a 2-1 series victory over Australia during the summer (David Davies/PA)

“There’s not a team we’re playing who we can’t beat,” British and Irish Lions skipper Itoje said.

“We want to go and win all our games. Every player should definitely aspire to that. Our fans should expect us to have the same mindset.

“The All Blacks are always tough. Whenever you get a result against them it’s a big deal and that’s within our capability. But first we have Australia in front of us and that’s our immediate focus.”

Itoje led the Lions to a 2-1 series victory over the Wallabies during the summer and now that assignment has been completed, attention turns to the next major event on the horizon.

“Particularly for guys at the top, the four-year cycles are split into two and two. You want to be part of the Lions tour and then part of the World Cup,” the Saracens second row said.

“They are the two big international landmarks where most of the world’s attention is on rugby in those periods.

“As a squad and as individuals, we want to do really well in 2027. But in order for us to do that and have the best chance, we have these really important games in the build-up.

“You don’t just rock up to a World Cup and win. Often, a World Cup is a reflection of your body of work. Now we are trying to put together our body of work for that.”

England parade 12 Lions in their matchday 23, including a six-strong contingent on the bench that will provide second-half reinforcements at Twickenham.

Twelve months ago the danger Australia pose was highlighted when Max Jorgensen struck with an overtime try that clinched a 42-37 victory, and they have since gone toe-to-toe with Andy Farrell’s tourists as well as recording a 38-22 win against South Africa in Johannesburg.

Max Jorgensen scored a last-gasp winning try at the Allianz Stadium last year (David Davies/PA)

Referencing the recent Lions series, Itoje said: “When you play three games against someone back-to-back you tend to pick up trends and what they’re about.

“Australia are a tough team. Their physicality, when you watch it you don’t notice it but their players really do look to lay down a marker physically.

“They’re a well-coached and well-drilled team. It seems like they have a real clear identity and a vision of how they want to play.”

Former England captain Lewis Moody will deliver the match ball on to the pitch before kick-off. Moody was recently diagnosed with motor neurone disease.