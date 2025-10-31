Duhan van der Merwe reflects on ‘unbelievable’ Scotland career ahead of 50th cap

Scotland’s record try-scorer Duhan van der Merwe admitted he could not have envisaged his international success when he first joined Edinburgh in 2017.

The South Africa-born 30-year-old is preparing to win his 50th cap for his adopted nation against the United States on Saturday, five years after his debut against Georgia in October 2020.

Van der Merwe, who has accumulated 32 tries in his 49 appearances, did not anticipate becoming such a prominent player when he first moved to Scotland more than eight years ago following an injury-disrupted stint at Montpellier.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” he said ahead of his landmark cap. “When I made my debut five years ago, I never thought I’d be sitting here making my 50th. It’s just a very special moment for myself and my family.

“I came over as a pretty raw player back in 2017 to Edinburgh. I’ve been on the receiving side of a couple of walk-ins and a couple of lucky tries against England!

“It shows the hard work I’ve put in over the last couple of years. Gratitude to all the coaches that’s coached me in the last couple of years, that’s backed me and helped develop my game.”

Van der Merwe at Scotland’s team run on Friday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Asked for his highlights in a Scotland shirt, Van der Merwe said: “Any game against England is a special game. Back in 2021, my first Six Nations, that (winning) try against France (in Paris) in the 84th minute was pretty special, also scoring on my debut against Georgia.

“There’s been a lot of special memories over the last five years.”

Van der Merwe, who has played at one World Cup and also gone on two British and Irish Lions tours, is intent on wringing everything he possibly can from what remains of his career.

“I’m not getting any younger, am I?” he said. “I kind of have to make the most out of what I think I’ve got left. I’ve got so much more to give over the next couple of years.

Van Der Merwe did not see any Test action on the victorious 2025 Lions tour (David Davies/PA)

“I believe I can still develop my game and that’s exciting for me. Looking at how my body feels and stuff, I think the SRU does really well to look after my body.

“At times I’ll potentially miss a game for Edinburgh here and there, just to kind of come back into Scotland camp and be fresh for whoever we play next.”

Van der Merwe, who started all three Lions Tests in South Africa in 2021, was disappointed not to feature in any of the three Tests in Australia earlier this year.

“It was obviously bittersweet,” he said. “It was an unbelievable experience. I kind of missed out in 2021 with not having fans there (due to Covid), so it was brilliant to obviously have fans there and win the series with the squad.

“I was obviously gutted I wasn’t involved in any of the Tests, but it was still an unbelievable, special tour.”