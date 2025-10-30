Luke Littler hits out after being denied entry for Wigan event

Luke Littler has hit out at what he argues are double standards following his omission from the Players Championship 33 event.

The world champion had to withdraw from Wednesday’s tournament at Wigan’s Robin Park Leisure Centre after arriving too late to register.

Littler was caught up in traffic congestion caused by a serious incident on the M6 in which a man died.

He did compete in the Players Championship 34 tournament at the same venue on Thursday but lost to Matt Campbell, and afterwards he took to social media to complain about the previous day’s events.

Littler wrote on Instagram: “Not the best day today but played some decent stuff, but really glad to hear from a few of the other players that people have been let in almost half an hour late for a pro tour but I can’t be two minutes late.

“Says a lot, one rule for one and one for another.”

Littler had already booked his place in the Players Championship finals, which takes place in Minehead next month.