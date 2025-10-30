Jason Wilcox says Man Utd have a ‘clear plan’ to build on recent progress

Director of football Jason Wilcox is convinced Manchester United are heading in the right direction and says there is a “clear plan” for the club to kick on.

The Red Devils are showing signs of life after a miserable 2024/25 campaign, which ended with the side stumbling home 15th in the Premier League and losing the Europa League final.

United worked to restructure Ruben Amorim’s squad over the summer, with some big names heading out as Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens arrived at Old Trafford.

Wilcox has been pleased by the way the new boys have settled into a team preparing for a trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday buoyed by three straight wins.

“They are all good guys, even from last summer’s window, they are top professionals, top players and we are really optimistic we are going in the right direction,” United’s director of football said.

“We have a clear plan. I am sure there are going to be bumps in the road, but we have just got to make sure we stay calm irrespective of the noise outside.”

Wilcox, speaking to club media, continued: “We have got a clear plan. We know what we have got to do, we know the areas of the team that we have got to improve.

“For us to get in the top four and consistently challenge for Champions League places, win Champions Leagues, win Premier Leagues, we have got to invest in the squad.

Manchester United sporting director Jason Wilcox is pleased with the way new signings like Bryan Mbeumo (pictured) have settled in (Peter Byrne/PA).

“We have got to buy the right players. The right players who are talented but also who can deal with the pressure, who can take the squad forward.

“It is not always about just signing elite talent, they have got to have the right character and be somebody who can bring something different to the team.

“We are really happy with where we are, we know we have got to improve and, you know, the players, they will never be satisfied, Ruben will never be happy, I will never be happy, it is just how we are built.

“We are always looking to improve. Anybody who works at Manchester United should be thinking the same and they do, with the standards we are driving every day.”