Caelan Doris in ‘great nick’ to return from the bench for Ireland – Andy Farrell

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says captain Caelan Doris is in “great nick” following a six-month injury absence and will be disappointed not to start Saturday’s clash with New Zealand in Chicago.

Leinster back-rower Doris is poised to return to action from the bench at Soldier Field, having not played since undergoing surgery on a shoulder issue suffered on May 3.

With the 27-year-old among the replacements, Jack Conan and Ryan Baird start at number eight and blindside flanker respectively, while hooker Dan Sheehan will skipper the side.

“I suppose early on in the season you need a bit of firepower coming off the bench and looking at Caelan, he’s in great nick,” Farrell told reporters on Thursday.

“He’s champing at the bit and he’d be disappointed not to start and that’s how you want it. But he’s going to add loads coming off the bench.

“Set-piece wise, we know how difficult a challenge that’s going to be, it always is against New Zealand.

“We know that Ryan’s a lovely lineout forward, so we’re expecting things from him in that regard.”

Farrell is set to take charge of Ireland for the first time in almost a year following his sabbatical with the British and Irish Lions.

Dan Sheehan will skipper the Ireland side (David Davies/PA)

Munster’s Jack Crowley has been given the nod at fly-half, with Leinster’s Sam Prendergast providing back-up.

The 25-year-old Crowley was first-choice number 10 during Ireland’s Six Nations title success in 2024 before being pushed out of the side by Prendergast, 22, last season.

“He deserves it,” Farrell said of Crowley’ selection.

“He’s had a great pre-season, come back in, started the season in good form and it’s certainly something that we saw in the first week over here.

“We’ve had a great camp, getting the lads back together. It certainly shows us where everyone’s at as far as the competition and the respect that they’re trying to gain from one another.

“You watch all of that and you come up with a decision who deserves to start and, rightly so. Jack has been running the side really well this week, so we’re looking forward to seeing him perform.”

Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey has been picked ahead of Bundee Aki at inside centre, while Tommy O’Brien and Jamie Osborne will start at right wing and full-back respectively after injuries ruled out Mack Hansen and Hugo Keenan.

Uncapped Leinster prop Paddy McCarthy – the 22-year-old younger brother of injured lock Joe McCarthy – is among the replacements.

Ireland memorably recorded a first victory over the All Blacks – winning 40-29 – when the sides previously met in Chicago, in 2016.

They have since beaten New Zealand a further four times, including an historic 2-1 tour success in 2022, but were defeated in the quarter-finals of the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups and last November in Dublin.

With two years to go to the 2027 World Cup in Australia, Farrell urged his players to strive for improvement.

“(The) halfway stage between World Cup cycles is being talked about, so there’s always a reassess where all parts of our game are at and we’ve certainly done that,” said Farrell.

“It’s up to us to make sure that we keep kicking on because staying where we are isn’t going to be good enough going forward.”