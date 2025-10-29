Pep Guardiola lauds ‘patient’ Omar Marmoush after vital goal in Man City win

Manager Pep Guardiola was delighted Omar Marmoush opened his goal account for the season as Manchester City reached the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a 3-1 win at Swansea.

Marmoush was thrust into the role of chief striker with Erling Haaland rested in south Wales and responded with City’s crucial second goal after Swansea had threatened an upset through Goncalo Franco’s 12th-minute opener.

Jeremy Doku levelled before half-time but City’s constant pressure and probing did not yield a second until Marmoush turned smartly on Rayan Cherki’s 77th-minute pass and rifled home high at the near post.

Cherki confirmed City’s victory in the third minute of stoppage time – and Guardiola’s side will now host Brentford in the last eight in mid-December.

“With him with that system, five in the back, with centre defenders around, with Erling, he knows perfectly how to be patient,” Guardiola said of Egypt striker Marmoush, who suffered knee damage during the international break at the start of September and returned to action last week.

“How to be in small spaces, how to be consistent, to go to the runs in behind. We have incredible good deliveries with Phil (Foden), especially with Rayan Cherki and, of course, Nico Gonzalez.

“It’s getting better and getting better. I’m happy for him more because a striker needs goals and for his confidence it will be important.

“He’s been injured a long time and of course playing in the position from Erling is important.

Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku (not pictured) scores their equaliser at Swansea (Nick Potts/PA)

“We know in many games we need both and having him back is so nice.”

Franco rewarded Swansea’s excellent opening half-hour, with his sweet strike from the edge of the box beating James Trafford on his return to the City goal.

But Doku’s deflected drive restored parity and the visitors set up camp in the Swans’ half after the interval, although the Championship side were 13 minutes from taking the tie to penalties when Marmoush struck his first City goal since May.

Guardiola added: “We started with a really good tempo. We were not flat but they were better.

“In this competition (in) the first minutes, the home team always makes a boost and they deserved a goal.

Manchester City’s Rayan Ait-Nouri (left) and Swansea’s Goncalo Franco battle for the ball (Nick Potts/PA)

“I would say they were impressive but (after) 20-25 minutes we take the game.”

Swansea are 13th in the Sky Bet Championship and Trafford made a fine stop to deny Melker Widell from doubling their lead on the half-hour.

Head coach Alan Sheehan said: “We started the game incredibly well on the front foot and had an opportunity to make it 2-0.

“You have to be perfect because of the pressure they put you under.

“They camp you in into these areas and in the end we ran out of a bit of steam.

“We wanted this game. We won three games to get here and you want to test yourself against the best but you have to understand the quality they have.”