Harry Brook hails ‘awesome’ Jofra Archer as he rues England’s batting display

Harry Brook was delighted with the contribution of “awesome” Jofra Archer but was disappointed with England’s batting display in a five-wicket loss to New Zealand in the second ODI in Hamilton.

A superb burst from Archer on his way three for 23 off 10 overs could not help England defend a below-par 175, as Daryl Mitchell’s unbeaten 56 helped the Black Caps take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

England’s top-order struggled with Joe Root (25) and Harry Brook (34) only able to spend significant time at the crease, with Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell and Jos Buttler again out cheaply before 42 by Jamie Overton gave the tourists’ a faint hope of an unlikely win to keep the series alive.

“It’s disappointing to say the least. We want to get out there and entertain, but it has just not come off in the last couple of games,” Brook told TNT Sports.

“We have to dig deep again, we are going to try to entertain and be positive, and hopefully we can get it right in Wellington.

“They are nice wickets to bat on, but it is just trying to get through the first 20 or 30 balls and then cash in from there.”

A big weight of expectancy is on Archer ahead of next month’s Ashes but in his first outing for England since September 12, the fast bowler claimed a three-wicket haul to show he is fully fit before the first Test on November 21.

Brook added: “He’s an awesome bowler. He bowls 90mph and moves it both ways. To get three for 23 is awesome and it’s great to have him back.”