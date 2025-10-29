Fraser Dingwall: My familiarity with Tommy Freeman is a boost for England

Fraser Dingwall insists his familiarity with Northampton team-mate Tommy Freeman means their centre combination will hit the ground running when England open their autumn against Australia.

Freeman has been given the number 13 jersey for Saturday’s Allianz Stadium showdown despite having played the bulk of his rugby as a wing, including as a Test British and Irish Lion during the summer.

The 24-year-old sees his future at outside centre and against the Wallabies he has the opportunity to prove his pace, power and running lines can threaten in a more central role.

Fraser Dingwall starts at inside centre against Australia (Adam Davy/PA)

He forged a midfield partnership with Dingwall against Wales in March and the Saints backs will be using their club understanding to ensure they are a force in the first of four matches at Twickenham next month.

“We haven’t played in the centres for Northampton this season but we have played a fair bit together and in a few fairly big games,” Dingwall said.

“We have got decent experience together. I look back to Europe a couple of years ago, we played against Leinster, played against Glasgow. We have got a connection between us that we can flow into it nicely.

“It is pretty cool to be playing with Tommy there. It’s exciting when you have got a player like him who can just move him into the middle.

“You just see more of him – whether it is on the ball or defensively – and he can obviously do some impressive things. I am fortunate to be inside him this week and I am sure we will see some good stuff from him.”

Another Northampton player in the matchday 23 to take on Australia is Henry Pollock, the 20-year-old back-row bolter for the Lions tour, who is being tried out on the wing in training.

It is hoped that Pollock can join Ben Earl in becoming the type of hybrid player that has become a valuable asset as coaches looked to stack their benches with six or even seven forwards.

“Henry’s been doing a bit of that. Everyone knows how quick he is and the physical attributes he’s got,” Dingwall said.

“That’s something that he’s done at club (level) as well, so he’s actually popped up there a few times. If you can have this versatility, then it just gives you another weapon. We’re lucky we’ve got players that are able to do that.”