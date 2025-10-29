England’s Women’s Cricket World Cup hopes dashed by South Africa in semi-finals

England’s opening three batters were dismissed for ducks as dreams of Women’s Cricket World Cup glory were crushed by a 125-run semi-final hammering at the hands of South Africa.

Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt produced a masterclass to put her side on course for victory in Guwahati, smashing 169 off 143 balls, including 20 fours and four sixes, in a total of 319 for seven.

England’s pursuit of the mammoth target began in dismal fashion when Amy Jones and Heather Knight were removed in the first over as part of Marizanne Kapp’s five-for before Tammy Beaumont fell to Ayabonga Khaka on the opening ball of the second.

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt celebrates her century (AP/Anupam Nath)

Half-centuries from Nat Sciver-Brunt (64) and Alice Capsey (50) provided some resistance but a successful chase never looked likely and England were all out for 194.

Aided by four wickets from Sophie Ecclestone, the four-time champions appeared well placed to reach a third consecutive World Cup final after reducing their opponents to 202 for six.

However, Charlotte Edwards’ side shipped 117 runs in a costly final 10 overs before the remarkable collapse of the top order paved the way for an upset.

South Africa will face either holders Australia or co-hosts India in Sunday’s final.

England, runners-up to Australia in 2022 after lifting the trophy at Lord’s in 2017, began the competition with a 10-wicket win over the Proteas and were heavily fancied to register another victory.

England opener Amy Jones was bowled out on the second ball (AP/Anupam Nath)

Captain Sciver-Brunt elected to bowl after winning the toss, with star spinner Ecclestone passed fit in an unchanged team.

South Africa were all out for 69 when the sides met on October 3 but – on a more favourable batting surface – surpassed that total without loss inside 14 overs.

The 116-run opening partnership between skipper Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits was broken in the 23rd over when a poorly executed reverse sweep from the latter saw her dismissed by Ecclestone for 45.

Ecclestone further allayed concerns about her fitness just three deliveries later by bowling Anneke Bosch for a duck before Sciver-Brunt continued the momentum shift by removing Sune Luus for one as South Africa lost three wickets for three runs.

All-rounder Kapp joined Wolvaardt to steady the ship, eventually succumbing eight runs short of her half-century after being caught by Charlie Dean at mid-on off Ecclestone.

South Africa, who suffered semi-final heartache against England at the previous two World Cups, slipped to 192 for five four balls later when Sinalo Jafta was skittled by Lauren Bell.

Wolvaardt brought up her ton – off 115 deliveries – in the 40th over but Annerie Dercksen became Ecclestone’s fourth victim following a calamitous attempt at a reverse sweep.

But England continued to be tormented by the tournament’s leading run scorer.

Wolvaardt plundered 69 off 28 balls after reaching her century before being caught by Capsey off Bell, while Chloe Tryon’s unbeaten knock of 33 increased the punishment.

England’s uphill task swiftly became significantly more difficult.

Kapp clean bowled Jones and then caused Knight to divert the ball on to the stumps before Khaka removed Beaumont for a golden duck to leave Edwards’ team floundering on one for three.

Capsey, who was dropped by Nondumiso Shangase on 28, and Sciver-Brunt reached 50 from successive balls before the former was caught cheaply off Luus to end a 107-run partnership.

Kapp ended Sciver-Brunt’s innings and then surpassed India’s Jhulan Goswami as the leading wicket taker in Women’s Cricket World Cup history by removing Sophia Dunkley and Dean with successive balls.

Ecclestone was out for two before De Klerk had Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Linsey Smith caught for 34 and 27 respectively as South Africa reached a first World Cup final with 45 balls to spare.