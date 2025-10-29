Chelsea hold off Wolves comeback to reach Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Chelsea held off a second-half comeback against a spirited Wolves to book their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a 4-3 win.

Enzo Maresca’s side, featuring 10 changes, looked like sweeping to a handsome victory as they coasted into a 3-0 half-time lead thanks to goals from Andrey Santos, Tyrique George and Estevao.

The atmosphere was toxic at Molineux as the hosts’ miserable season looked to be hitting new lows, but Vitor Pereira’s men rallied after the break and launched a stirring comeback.

Goals from Tolu Arokodare and David Moller Wolfe had Chelsea on the rack, but Jamie Gittens’ 90th minute strike seemed to have ensured Chelsea’s victory.

However, Wolfe scored his second moments later as Wolves kept on pushing – but they could not find the leveller.

Defeat ended their run in the only competition they have won a game in this season, but the manner of their second-half performance must give some hope ahead of a crunch Premier League match at Fulham on Saturday.

For Chelsea, they move closer to another trophy under Maresca by reaching the last eight, although their night was soured by Liam Delap’s late red card for two bookings in the space of seven minutes.

Pereira made 11 changes from Saturday’s damaging defeat to Burnley, which ended with the Portuguese arguing with fans, but it was the same old story as Chelsea needed just five minutes to go ahead.

Arokodare’s lay-off was poor and Jamie Gittens nipped in and fed Santos, who advanced to the edge of the area and planted a shot into the bottom corner.

It was 2-0 in the 15th minute and it was far too easy for the visitors. Facundo Buonanotte played in Gittens down the left, he raced past Matt Doherty and squared for George to tap in from three yards.

The atmosphere turned sour as Wolves fans chanted against chairman Jeff Shi and Pereira.

Wolves were masters of their own downfall as Chelsea made it 3-0 five minutes before the break.

Playing out from the back, goalkeeper Jose Sa passed to Fer Lopez, who was tackled by Santos, allowing Estevao to close in on goal and scoop a delightful finish home.

To their credit, the hosts came out with intensity in the second half and Arokodare fired a volley just wide, but he was celebrating in the 48th minute.

Buonanotte gave the ball away, Hwang Hee-chan played in Arokodare and the striker produced a classy finish into the bottom corner.

This was suddenly a different Wolves side and Arokodare could have reduced the deficit even further before the hour-mark but glanced a header just wide.

The pressure mounted and the fightback did continue in the 73rd minute. Yerson Mosquera’s long throw made its way to the far post, where Wolfe fired a low shot into the bottom corner to make it 3-2.

Chelsea were all at sea and they were reduced to 10 men in the 86th minute after substitute Delap’s comeback from injury was cut short for two yellow cards in the space of seven minutes.

Gittens’ fine strike from 20 yards in the 89th minute, a looping volley that went in off the post, looked to have given Chelsea a cushion.

But a breathless second half was given a grandstand finish when Wolfe clipped home in added-time to make it 4-3.

Wolves could not find an equaliser but they were cheered off by supporters, in scenes that were a stark contrast to Saturday.