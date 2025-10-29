Blair Tickner sends England to another disappointing batting display
England were all out for 175 in 36 overs against New Zealand in the second ODI at Hamilton.
England were all out for a disappointing 175 in 36 overs as Blair Tickner enjoyed a heartwarming return to New Zealand in the second ODI at Hamilton.
Six of England’s top eight reached double figures, but Jamie Overton’s counter-attacking 42 off 28 balls was their top score, with Tickner collecting four for 34 in his first international since May 2023.
Captain Harry Brook had urged England to go a “little bit harder” after being skittled for 223 in Sunday’s four-wicket defeat at Mount Maunganui, where the Yorkshireman made an outrageous 135.
Brook was dropped on nought and went on to a run-a-ball 34 before being dismissed by an outstanding one-handed diving grab by Will Young in the ring, one of several fine New Zealand catches.
None of England’s top three of Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett and Joe Root – all of whom will be in the XI for the start of the Ashes next month – got to 30 as they struggled to string a partnership together.
At the halfway stage New Zealand are favourites to claim a first ODI series win over England since 2013, with Brook’s side staring down the barrel of a ninth successive overseas loss in the format.