Blair Tickner sends England to another disappointing batting display

England were all out for a disappointing 175 in 36 overs as Blair Tickner enjoyed a heartwarming return to New Zealand in the second ODI at Hamilton.

Six of England’s top eight reached double figures, but Jamie Overton’s counter-attacking 42 off 28 balls was their top score, with Tickner collecting four for 34 in his first international since May 2023.

Captain Harry Brook had urged England to go a “little bit harder” after being skittled for 223 in Sunday’s four-wicket defeat at Mount Maunganui, where the Yorkshireman made an outrageous 135.

Brook was dropped on nought and went on to a run-a-ball 34 before being dismissed by an outstanding one-handed diving grab by Will Young in the ring, one of several fine New Zealand catches.

None of England’s top three of Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett and Joe Root – all of whom will be in the XI for the start of the Ashes next month – got to 30 as they struggled to string a partnership together.

At the halfway stage New Zealand are favourites to claim a first ODI series win over England since 2013, with Brook’s side staring down the barrel of a ninth successive overseas loss in the format.