Australia captain Pat Cummins steps up recovery ahead of the Ashes series

Pat Cummins has stepped up his recovery from a back injury ahead of the Ashes after he took part in a light bowling session in Sydney.

Australia captain Cummins was last week ruled out of the first Test of the series in Perth on November 21 due to his ongoing rehabilitation following a lumbar stress injury.

Head coach Andrew McDonald is “optimistic” Cummins will be available for the second Test, which starts on December 4 in Brisbane, but admitted the next few weeks are crucial.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald is ‘optimistic’ about Cummins, right, for the second Test (Ben Whitley/PA)

“We’ve run out of time unfortunately but really optimistic and hopeful for the second Test match,” McDonald told reporters.

“The next question is, what’s the timeframe? What does it look like for the second Test?

“Not really going to be able to answer that other than to say that he’ll be back bowling this week and that’s a huge step.”

Steve Smith scored a century in his first red-ball innings in three months (Mike Egerton/PA)

Steve Smith has been confirmed as Cummins’ replacement as skipper for the first Test in Perth.

Smith warmed up for next month’s Ashes with 118 for New South Wales in his first red-ball innings since July.

Australia vice-captain Smith faced 176 balls and hit 20 fours after an eight-week lay-off following his stint for Welsh Fire in The Hundred.