William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli to miss Arsenal’s Carabao Cup tie

Arsenal pair William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli have been ruled out of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Brighton.

Defender Saliba was forced off at half-time of Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace, while forward Martinelli limped down the tunnel after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, who confirmed Riccardo Calafiori, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka will be available to face the Seagulls, is unsure how long the duo will remain sidelined.

Mikel Arteta’s side host Brighton (John Walton/PA)

Asked about Saliba, Arteta replied: “He’s out. We are assessing him but he won’t be involved in this match.”

Speaking of Martinelli, the Spaniard said: “It looks as well he’s going to be out.

“We have to do some more tests and see the extent of the injury but this game is going to be too early for him.”

The loss of Martinelli adds to Arsenal’s attacking issues, with Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus already unavailable due to injuries.

Summer signing Viktor Gyokeres, who made a handful of appearances for opponents Brighton early in his career, has started all 12 of the Gunners’ top-flight and Champions League fixtures this term, scoring five goals.

Viktor Gyokeres has scored five goals in 12 starts (John Walton/PA)

Arteta is wary of becoming further depleted in that area of the field.

“In the front line, that’s where we have more difficulties with Noni out, with Kai out, with Gabi Jesus out, with Gabi Martinelli out as well,” said Arteta, who plans to rotate his squad.

“That’s the area where we have to be more careful, more conscious, because we don’t have that many options.

“We are going to try to manage the load as good as possible, to make sure that the players are fresh, they can compete really well, and the team can maintain the level that it is showing.”

Victory over London rivals Palace left Arsenal four points clear at the top of the Premier League, with seven wins, a draw and one defeat from nine fixtures.

Arteta is embracing the optimism around the club.

“That’s what we want,” he said. “When our people are excited and you see that the team is competing at the level consistently, they are the right reasons to believe.

“If you want to win big trophies, you certainly have to install that feeling amongst the team, the club, and around it.

“We are in a really good position at the moment but we know how early it is and how difficult every game is.”