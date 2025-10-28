‘Wait and see’ – Alex Carey shrugs off Stuart Broad’s Ashes jab

Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey said England will have to “wait and see” after Stuart Broad claimed the tourists will face the “worst” Australia team since 2010 in the upcoming Ashes.

Broad helped crank up the war of words before the first Test starts in Perth on November 21 in response to former Australia opener David Warner predicting a 4-0 victory for the hosts.

Broad told the BBC’s For the Love of Cricket podcast: “You wouldn’t be outlandish in thinking – it’s actually not an opinion, it’s a fact – it’s probably the worst Australian team since 2010 when England last won, and it’s the best English team since 2010.”

Carey told reporters that an “experienced” Australian side would arrive ready for the contest.

“Is that what he said, did he? We’ll wait and see,” Carey said.

“We’ve got a really experienced cricket team who have had a lot of success over the last three, four years, five years under Patty Cummins.

“To win a World Test Championship, to retain the Ashes over there, and to make another World Test Championship last year was pretty good recognition for the success that this team has had.

“All the guys have played against Stuart in the past and we know how big a competitor he is and how much he’s done for Test cricket.

“When you see players transition into the media, they’re absolutely open to their opinions and the playing group doesn’t hold any comments against anyone.”

Stuart Broad claimed England will face the “worst” Australia team since 2010 (PA))

Broad retired after the 2023 Ashes series in England, when Australia kept hold of the urn after the series ended 2-2.

He was a member of the England squad when they last triumphed in Australia in 2010-2011, winning 3-1 under captain Andrew Strauss to retain the Ashes.

“It’s very, very difficult to win in Australia as an England side, or any side – it just is,” Broad said.

“Australia have to be massive favourites. The question really was ‘which team’s under the most pressure?’. Well, Australia are under the most pressure because they’re expected to win. They’re brilliant at home.

“But they’ve got question marks over their team and question marks over captain (Pat Cummins).”

Australia captain Pat Cummins will miss the first Ashes Test after Cricket Australia confirmed the 32-year-old fast bowler has not recovered from a back injury in time.

Former skipper Steve Smith will lead Australia in Cummins’ absence.