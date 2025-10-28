Kansas City Chiefs eclipse Washington Commanders 28-7

Patrick Mahomes passed for 299 yards and three touchdowns and Kareem Hunt scored twice as the Kansas City Chiefs rolled past the Washington Commanders 28–7.

The game was tied at half-time but Mahomes was nearly perfect in the second half after throwing two early interceptions.

He found Hunt on a two-yard score at the start of the third quarter, while his second touchdown pass went to tight end Travis Kelce, giving him 83 scores to tie Priest Holmes for the Chiefs’ franchise record.

A third went to Rashee Rice, who caught nine passes for 93 yards.

Filling in for an injured Jayden Daniels, Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota passed for 213 yards and a touchdown.

The Chiefs have now won four of their last five games, improving to 5–3, while the Commanders fell to 3–5 overall.