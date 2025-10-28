Grimsby’s Carabao Cup fairytale emphatically ended by Brentford

Brentford cruised into the last eight of the Carabao Cup with a clinical 5-0 win at Blundell Park that ended Grimsby’s impressive run in the competition.

The Mariners famously beat Manchester United here in the second round and saw off Championship side Sheffield Wednesday in round three, but a raucous crowd was subdued by two goals in five first-half minutes as the Bees established a 3-0 lead at the interval.

Mathias Jensen opened the scoring from 20 yards, Keane Lewis-Potter headed home a second and Reiss Nelson effectively put the tie to bed before the break.

Fabio Carvalho added a fourth from the penalty spot and substitute Nathan Collins headed in a fifth.

Keith Andrews’ side will now have their sights on reaching a first major cup final after a professional display from a side showing nine changes from their Premier League win over Liverpool at the weekend.

Roared on by a vociferous full house of 8,637 spectators, Grimsby impressed in the early stages but failed to carve out a meaningful chance.

Brentford nearly went ahead after eight minutes as impressive forwards Lewis-Potter and Nelson linked up, with the latter’s effort blocked after latching on to the former Hull player’s cross.

Charles Vernam met Darragh Burns’ deep cross in the 14th minute but his effort gave Brentford goalkeeper Hakon Valdimarsson a comfortable save.

Grimsby wasted another opening after 19 minutes as Jaze Kabia failed to get enough purchase on his header after a fine move involving Kieran Green, Harvey Rodgers and Burns.

Three minutes later Brentford went ahead after Grimsby’s attempt to play out from their own goal kick backfired. Lewis-Potter won possession in a dangerous area and Jensen placed a fine finish past Christy Pym.

Lewis-Potter headed in a second in the 26th minute after Onyeka broke from midfield and Nelson got to the byline before picking out his opposite winger at the back post.

Vernam played in Green but his shot was straight at Iceland international Valdimarsson.

Two minutes before half-time Nelson rounded off a ruthless first period for the visitors as he fired home a low effort from the edge of the box after Lewis-Potter and Benjamin Arthur had combined well down the right.

Brentford were awarded a penalty eight minutes into the second half after Carvalho was brought down in the box and the former Liverpool forward buried the resulting spot-kick into the bottom corner.

Grimsby nearly grabbed a consolation when Kabia headed Vernam’s deep cross wide after 67 minutes but at the other end Republic of Ireland defender Collins nodded in a fifth from Jensen’s corner.