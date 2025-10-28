Fulham need penalties to see off Wycombe and reach Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Fulham survived a mighty scare to edge past Wycombe 5-4 on penalties to progress to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after a 1-1 draw at Adams Park.

Josh King scored his first goal in senior football to equalise for the Premier League side at the start of the second half after Cauley Woodrow netted in the fourth minute against his former club.

The League One side then held out as Marco Silva’s team put them under waves of pressure, surviving a heart-stopping moment deep in added time when Anders Hagelskjaer cleared Kevin’s strike off the line.

In the shoot-out that followed, Fulham twice missed the chance to win it as Ryan Sessegnon and Jonah Kusi-Asare were denied by goalkeeper Will Norris.

But the hosts could not take advantage and after Donnell McNeilly’s kick was saved, Issa Diop thumped in the winner.

Fulham were facing a fifth defeat in a row in all competitions following a dire Premier League run that had seen them slip to 17th.

Wycombe by contrast had lost only once in six games in the league since Michael Duff replaced Mike Dodds in September and they stunned their opponents early though Woodrow.

There seemed to be little on when the Luton loanee picked up the ball 25 yards from goal, but with Fulham expecting an attempted through-ball they stood off, allowing Woodrow the time he needed to pick out the corner and find it with an unerring strike that sped past Benjamin Lecomte.

Norris in Wycombe’s goal needed smart reflexes to keep out Raul Jimenez’s firm header, then Tom Cairney struck a firm left-footed effort that bent just the wrong side of the post.

Club record-signing Kevin tried to engineer something coming in off the right and driving a shot wide of the far post, before Timothy Castagne spurned Fulham’s best chance of the half when he failed to make proper contact on a cross that glanced off his head and wide.

Fulham levelled three minute into the second half. Kevin’s corner to the near post was met by King who got in front of his man to flick the ball in with his right foot.

Cairney then saw a fierce hit finger-tipped over the crossbar by Norris and Jimenez volleyed wide from a good position as the game began to tip in Fulham’s favour.

Kevin twice went close to giving Silva’s side the lead, first with a well-hit shot from range that Norris turned over then when volleying off target from inside the box.

King missed a golden chance to win it in the 89th minute, turning brilliantly on the ball before wasting the opening with a wayward shot wide, before Fulham squeaked through in the shoot-out.