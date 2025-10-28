England optimistic Sophie Ecclestone will be fit to play in World Cup semi-final

England are optimistic left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone will be available for their Women’s World Cup semi-final against South Africa on Wednesday.

The world’s top-ranked ODI bowler landed awkwardly on her left shoulder as she tried to stop a boundary from just the second ball of England’s win over New Zealand in their final group game on Sunday.

After leaving the field for treatment, Ecclestone returned and came on to bowl but despite taking a wicket, she sent down just four deliveries in Visakhapatnam before withdrawing herself from the attack.

Ecclestone is the world’s top-ranked ODI bowler (Nick Potts/PA)

Following an assessment, it has been determined she has a slight injury to her sternoclavicular joint, which is at the inner end of the collarbone and connects to the breastbone at the base of the neck.

With just three days in-between games, Ecclestone was a major doubt to take on South Africa, but it is understood England are increasingly upbeat about her being fit to play in Guwahati.

“Results of an MRI scan on Sophie Ecclestone’s left shoulder indicate a minor injury to the joint next to her collar bone,” an England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson said.

“She will continue to be assessed ahead of Wednesday’s ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final against South Africa.”

Ecclestone is England’s joint-leading wicket-taker at the World Cup, having claimed a dozen dismissals at an average of 15.33. Fellow slow left-armer Linsey Smith has also claimed 12 wickets.