Celtic fan groups to continue campaign against board after Brendan Rodgers’ exit

Celtic fan groups vowed to step up their campaign to remove key directors in the wake of Brendan Rodgers’ departure after laying the blame for the club’s “crisis” squarely on the board.

A pre-match protest is planned ahead of Wednesday’s game against Falkirk by the Celtic Fans Collective, an umbrella group formed following discontent over summer transfer business and failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Rodgers has left, along with assistant John Kennedy, with Celtic eight points adrift of William Hill Premiership leaders Hearts. Former manager Martin O’Neill and Shaun Maloney will lead the club on an interim basis.

Principal shareholder Dermot Desmond blamed recent failings on “one individual’s desire for self-preservation at the expense of others” as he launched a scathing assessment of the departed manager.

Dermot Desmond hit out at his departed manager (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Irish businessman accused Rodgers of “divisive, misleading, and self-serving” behaviour which “contributed to a toxic atmosphere” and “fuelled hostility” towards board members.

The intervention did little to quell the desire for change from the Celtic Fans Collective, which claimed the “crisis has come as a direct result of a clear absence of planning and the latest poorly executed transfer window”.

A statement added: “Supporters hold differing views on Rodgers, but regardless of how anyone feels about our former manager, the ultimate responsibility for our current position lies with the board who appointed, reappointed and managed the manager as well as holding responsibility for all other operational matters.”

The group stated that chief executive Michael Nicholson’s recent assertion that there was no “disconnect” between board and manager had now been “directly contradicted” by Desmond.

Another observation stated: “The board declined to investigate a leak to The Sun newspaper which accused the manager of behaviours that the principal shareholder has now also aired in public.”

The group noted a “completely broken” trust in club communications, and added: “It is also important to note that Dermot Desmond, by releasing his own statement before the chief executive had made any comment, has publicly undermined him and made it clear that he alone holds power over Celtic Football Club.

“Michael Nicholson, (chief financial officer) Chris McKay and the rest of the board have shown they lack the strength or independence to stand up to Dermot Desmond.

“They are incapable of developing and executing a strategy that will allow Celtic to reach its potential and have repeatedly let down both the manager and the supporters.

They encouraged Celtic fans to join a pre-match protest to “send a clear message – it is time for them to go”.

Shaun Maloney, left, and Martin O’Neill will take charge on an interim basis (Andrew Milligan/PA)

O’Neill called Monday’s events “quite stunning” after returning to Celtic Park 20 years after his five-season reign ended.

“It is really sad to see that,” he said of the breakdown in relations. “I don’t know what has been going on, because despite the fact that Dermot brought me here to the football club 25 years ago, since I left, I have not had that many conversations with him. So there is very little that I can add to it.

“Naturally, I think it’s the easiest thing in the world to say that when a club is successful, it has everybody going in the same direction. That doesn’t seem to be the case at this moment.

“Whether I’m able to do that or not is in the lap of the gods. But I think winning football matches has always been the main contributor to fans and the club being together.”