Cameron Norrie beats Sebastian Baez in Paris to set up clash with Carlos Alcaraz

Cameron Norrie will face Carlos Alcaraz in the second round of the Paris Masters after defeating Sebastian Baez in straight sets.

The British number two triumphed 6-3 6-4 over the Argentinean to set up a meeting with the player that eliminated him the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Norrie won four out of six break points compared with his opponent’s two to rack up his third win in three meetings with the current world number 287.

It was his first match since being eliminated from the Austria Open by Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in a dramatic last-16 match last week.

Alcaraz is set to enter the tournament being played at the La Defence Arena in the second round.