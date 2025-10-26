Saquon Barkley leads Philadelphia Eagles to rout of New York Giants

Saquon Barkley scored two touchdowns as the Philadelphia Eagles beat divisional rivals the New York Giants 38-20.

However, the game was overshadowed by a serious-looking ankle injury suffered by Giants rookie Cam Skattebo.

The running back grabbed a touchdown in the first quarter but was carried off in some distress in the second.

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo was carted off with an ankle injury (Chris Szagola/AP)

Barkley ran for 150 yards and a score against his former team, adding 24 yards and another touchdown through the air, before an injury of his own allowed back-up Tank Bigsby to also top 100 yards.

Jalen Hurts threw two more touchdowns to tight end Dallas Goedert and one to Jahan Dotson.

Derrick Henry grabbed two rushing touchdowns as the Baltimore Ravens ripped up the form book with a 30-16 win against the Chicago Bears.

The Ravens were on a four-game losing streak while the Bears, by contrast, had won their last four.

James Cook capped a 216-yard running display with two touchdowns as the Buffalo Bills thumped the Carolina Panthers 40-9. Quarterback Josh Allen also ran in two scores and threw another to Khalil Shakir.

The New York Jets won their first game of the season after running back Breece Hall threw to tight end Mason Taylor in the end zone to snatch a 39-38 victory at the Cincinnati Bengals.

It came on the day former Jets centre Nick Mangold’s death was announced, at the age of only 41, due to complications from kidney disease.

Tearful former Jets coach Rex Ryan said on ESPN’s pre-game show: “It’s just brutal. Such a great young man. He was awesome, and just way too young. I feel so bad for his wife and family.”

The Houston Texans pulled off a surprise by beating the in-form San Francisco 49ers 26-15, with quarterback CJ Stroud throwing for 318 yards and two touchdowns.

The Miami Dolphins ended a three-game losing run with a commanding 34-10 win at the Atlanta Falcons.

Star of the show was Tua Tagovailoa with four touchdown passes, while the Falcons have now lost back-to-back games.

The New England Patriots made it five wins in a row after a comfortable 32-13 success over the Cleveland Browns.