Shropshire Star
Close

Pat Cummins ruled out of first Ashes Test

The Australia captain has not recovered in time from a back injury.

By contributor Andy Sims, PA
Published
Supporting image for story: Pat Cummins ruled out of first Ashes Test
Pat Cummins will miss the first Ashes Test (Ben Whitley/PA)

Australia captain Pat Cummins will miss the first Ashes Test against England.

Cricket Australia has confirmed the 32-year-old fast bowler has not recovered from a back injury in time.

Former skipper Steve Smith will lead Australia in Cummins’ absence.

Australia's Steve Smith raises his bat after a half-century
Steve Smith will deputise as Australia captain for the first Test (Ben Whitley/PA)

Cricket Australia said that Cummins is back running and “expects to return to bowling shortly”.

However, he will not be up to speed in time for the opening Test, which begins in Perth on November 21.