Noah Caluori named in England squad for Quilter Nations Series

Teenage winger Noah Caluori has been included in the England squad for their upcoming Quilter Nations Series.

The 19-year-old was named in last week’s training squad as an additional player as part of a development agreement with Saracens and is now part of the 36-player squad for the autumn internationals.

Caluori made headlines earlier in October after scoring five tries for Saracens in their 65-14 Gallagher Premiership victory over Sale.

Noah Caluori (front) scored five tries as Saracens beat Sale earlier this month (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The squad consists of 19 forwards and 17 backs and there is also an opportunity for Harlequins back rower Jack Kenningham, who is yet to win a cap for England, while Tom Curry is also named.

England kick off the series with a clash against Australia at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on November 1 and will face Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina later in the month.

England head coach Steve Borthwick said: “Selecting this squad is an exciting step in our preparations for the Quilter Nations Series and we look forward to working with the players again in the coming weeks.

“Our focus is on making the most of the time we have together as we approach what will be a fiercely-competitive series.

“Facing Australia in the opening match will be a great test against a team that has been training and playing together for some time and is one of the in-form teams in the world.”

England squad:

Forwards: Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Ollie Chessum (Leicester), Alex Coles (Northampton), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Tom Curry (Sale), Theo Dan (Saracens), Ben Earl (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Bristol), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Jack Kenningham (Harlequins), Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale), Guy Pepper (Bath), Henry Pollock (Northampton), Will Stuart (Bath), Sam Underhill (Bath).

Backs: Henry Arundell (Bath), Noah Caluori (Saracens), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter), George Ford (Sale), Tommy Freeman (Northampton), Ollie Lawrence (Bath), Alex Mitchell (Northampton), Cadan Murley (Harlequins), Max Ojomoh (Bath), Raffi Quirke (Sale), Tom Roebuck (Sale), Henry Slade (Exeter), Fin Smith (Northampton), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Ben Spencer (Bath), Freddie Steward (Leicester).