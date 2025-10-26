Micky van de Ven at the double as Tottenham end Everton’s unbeaten home record

Captain Micky van de Ven led from the front with two headers to inflict Everton’s first defeat at their new stadium as Tottenham moved into third with a 3-0 victory.

David Moyes’ side went from conceding no league goals from corners to two in the first half as the visitors profited firstly from a good set-piece routine and then from woeful marking.

Spurs boss Thomas Frank handed on-loan Paris St Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani his first start but Van de Ven provided the biggest threat with his double putting him out in front as the team’s top scorer with five, having failed to score at all last season.

Those goals – plus another late header from Pape Sarr – secured a 13th point from a possible 15 on the road, form which has provided the platform for their rise to within five points of leaders and north London rivals Arsenal.

Micky van de Ven is Tottenham’s unlikely top scorer (Peter Byrne/PA)

It was a strange performance from Tottenham as after taking a 19th-minute lead they went into their shell and barely suggested they would threaten again until their captain struck once more in first-half added time.

But while Spurs made the most of their chances the home side did not despite having plenty of creativity on either wing from Iliman Ndiaye, comfortably their best player, and the returning Jack Grealish.

Both players found themselves facing two opponents whenever they got the ball and while Ndiaye’s pace saw him get in behind a couple of times, there was little in the way of danger in the middle.

The closest they came was when striker Beto miscontrolled Ndiaye’s cross to Grealish, whose goalbound shot was blocked almost on the line by Pedro Porro in just the third minute.

A team who have scored nine league goals this season need those chances to go in and when they do not it makes winning games that much more difficult.

They were uncharacteristically undone at a corner when Mohammed Kudus’ cross to the far post was diverted back across goal by Rodrigo Bentancur’s shoulder and Van de Ven nodded in from close range.

Everton proceeded to dominate and were denied an equaliser when Jake O’Brien’s near-post header was ruled out after VAR suggested Ndiaye and Grealish, both in offside positions sandwiching Guglielmo Vicario, were interfering with the goalkeeper and referee Craig Pawson agreed after reviewing the footage.

Jake O’Brien’s goal was disallowed as Guglielmo Vicario was impeded by Jack Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye (Peter Byrne/PA)

Despite creating little from open play Spurs continued to look dangerous at set-pieces and after Bentancur headed over one corner, Van de Ven made no mistake from another after finding himself unmarked between Everton’s two centre-backs.

Everton had conceded as many in 52 minutes – after seven added on – as they had in their previous five matches at Hill Dickinson Stadium and their goalscoring record suggested the game was as good as done.

Ndiaye did his best to not make it a formality, flicking one shot wide and having another deflected effort tipped around a post either side of crossing for Beto’s overhead kick to be clawed out by the impressive Vicario.

Jordan Pickford saved well from former Everton forward Richarlison, on for Kolo Muani, in a rare Spurs foray but faced with an attack now being led by 23-year-old Thierno Barry – yet to open his account since his £27million move from Villarreal – scoring further goals was not a concern for the visitors.

But Sarr hastened the emptying of seats by nodding home after being teed up by Richarlison in the 89th minute.