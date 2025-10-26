Harry Brook smashes remarkable century to rescue England against New Zealand

Harry Brook ploughed an astonishing lone furrow as his 135 rescued England from abject capitulation in the first ODI against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui.

Brook walked out with his side wobbling on five for three after Jamie Smith was cleaned up by Matt Henry first ball before Zak Foulkes exploited bowler-friendly conditions to have Ben Duckett caught behind and Joe Root castled.

England fell to 10 for four then 56 for six but Brook found some support in Jamie Overton, the only other batter to reach double figures with 46, before the Yorkshireman cut loose with last man Luke Wood to get to three figures and lift his side to 223 all out in 35.2 overs.

Brook was given a life on 63 when a diving Rachin Ravindra spilled a difficult low chance in the ring and England’s captain made New Zealand pay with a staggering 11 sixes and nine fours in 101 balls.

This was Brook’s eighth 50-plus score in 12 innings in all formats in New Zealand and his fourth century.

Foulkes was the pick of the New Zealand attack with four for 41, while Jacob Duffy had a mixed bag, collecting three wickets but flayed, mainly by Brook, for 55 in six overs.