Ruben Amorim jokes ‘it would not be Man Utd without suffering a bit’ after win

Ruben Amorim joked “it would not be Manchester United without suffering a little bit” after his side survived a late scare on their way to sealing an important 4-2 victory against bogey team Brighton.

The Red Devils had lost six of their previous seven Premier League meetings with the Seagulls, who were looking to rack up a fourth straight win at Old Trafford.

But Brighton left the north west empty-handed despite a late push having fallen behind to Matheus Cunha’s first United goal, a deflected Casemiro effort and Bryan Mbeumo’s second-half drive.

Danny Welbeck’s free-kick and a stoppage-time header from Charalampos Kostoulas made for a nervy conclusion, only for Mbeumo’s second to secure a deserved third straight win.

“It was really important (to win again), also the performance,” boss Amorim said.

“We had to play different games in different moments of the game, and I think the players understood really well what to do in every moment.

“We suffer a little bit in the end but it would not be Manchester United without suffering a little bit!

“But I think we deserved the win against a very, very good team, a team that is really hard to press really high but we did well.”

Amorim felt it was a “more complete performance” than last weekend’s impressive 2-1 win at arch-rivals Liverpool as he praised the overall display as well as some individuals.

The Portuguese picked out goalscoring summer signings Cunha and Mbeumo for praise and called Casemiro an example to others having risen from the periphery of his squad to become a key performer.

“I think he gives a lot of experience, he’s an example for everyone,” Amorim said. “In the beginning he was behind every midfielder, even Toby (Collyer, currently on loan at West Brom).

“But he fought and he worked and now he’s back in the national team. He’s so important for us.

“Today he ran a lot, he had to press so high and then return and he’s doing that, so I’m really pleased with him and the other guys need to look at Casemiro.

“We understand that football can change really fast. You just need to work.

“For me, if you are the best one or I think you are the best one to play the game, you are going to play the game if you do the right things.”

Brighton counterpart Fabian Hurzeler did not want to get into officiating after the match, saying his side were to blame for the result rather than any refereeing decisions.

“Easy to summarise this game,” he said. “Too many easy mistakes on our side.

“We gave the balls away too easy, like this you can’t win the game. I think overall we had the control of the game, we had good actions.

“We always were dangerous and in their half, in their box. But in the end, if you do two easy mistakes, like we did, and make them like four presents you can’t win the game.”